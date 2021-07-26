Fortnite: Where To Place Wiretaps - Week 8 Legendary Quest

When Fortnite Week 8 goes live later this week, you'll need to place wiretaps at different key locations. This is one of several Legendary Quests that you can complete beginning on July 28 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. As usual with these story-driven orange quests, your goals are unique to the challenge, so you can't even find these wiretaps unless the quest is active. But if you're here, you're ready to figure it out, so let's get into it.

Fortnite Wiretap Locations

For this quest, you'll need to place wiretaps at three different spots around the map. From Wednesday, there will be five different places of interest that will house interact objects to complete this quest. Each location has three possible wiretap interactions, though right now it's unclear if you'll be able to complete this challenge by placing all three wiretaps in one location or if you'll need to venture to other locales.

With that in mind, we've marked where you can find all of the interactions across the map, and we'll update this story once we know just how much traveling Epic wants you to do for these wiretaps in Week 8. Here's where to place wiretaps.

At the ***Redacted*** Bunker:

On the western wall of the small security office at the top of the ramp leading to the bunker

Between the chain-link fence and a rock to the east of the ramp

Under the stairs leading to the bunker

At Lazy Lake:

Along the westside wall at the southeastern house near the pool

Along the eastside shrubs at the same house near the pool

Between the benches and northside stairs at the same house

At Defiant Dish (east of Weeping Woods):

At the foot of the blue metal tower to the east

At the foot of the central satellite dish

At the foot of the blue metal tower to the southwest

At Dockside Dish (southwest of Dirty Docks):

At the foot of the green metal tower to the southeast

At the foot of the green metal tower to the west

At the foot of the central satellite dish

At Dinky Dish (west of Steamy Stacks):

At the foot of the satellite dish to the south

At the foot of the orange metal tower to the southeast

At the foot of the orange metal tower to the northwest

Fortnite wiretap locations for Week 8 challenge

Collectively, that's five locations with three wiretap locations each, totaling 15 across the map. As mentioned, we'll update this guide if it becomes clear you can just drop on a single location to use all three interaction points. In such an event, we recommend dropping somewhere to the southeast, depending on your Storm and Battle Bus trajectories, and try to complete this quest at ***Redacted***, Lazy Lake, and Defiant Dish. Of course, an inopportune Storm circle can upend even the best-laid plans of any XP-hunting looper.

In terms of the story this week, it seems Slone is aware of some of her underlings being taken over by clones, such as Marigold at Lazy Lake. This week's quests all focus on Slone trying to snuff out a mole within the Imagined Order. You'll not only be wiretapping various locations, but you'll also be interrogating NPCs, using an IO computer, and pilfering an IO Guard's keycard. It looks like Slone is growing paranoid, though given how many allies have been compromised, can you blame her?

If you're paranoid about missing out on limited-time Fortnite content, don't be. We've got your Week 8 challenges and Week 8 Alien Artifacts all ready to go.