Fortnite: Where To Place Spy Probes

Fortnite Week 9 is nearly here and with it comes a challenge to place spy probes. This is yet another mission handed to you by Imagined Order leader Doctor Slone as she relentlessly seeks to undermine the alien invasion. If you're wondering where to place spy probes in Fortnite, here's what you need to do.

Fortnite Spy Probe Locations

For this challenge, head to Retail Row in the eastern portion of the island. Once you land, you'll have several interactive spots where you can place spy probes. Keep in mind, these interactive objects are only visible while the quest is active, so before or after you've done the requirements, they'll disappear permanently for you. You can place spy probes at the following locations within Retail Row:

On a rock ledge beside the road to the east

Among the trees on the southern hill overlooking Retail Row

Among the trees on the northern hill overlooking Retail Row

Fortnite spy probe locations

You'll need to place spy probes at all three locations to complete this challenge, but you don't necessarily have to do it in one round. Abstrakt is the NPC who dwells in Retail Row and it seems Slone is suspicious of him even after sniffing out a mole in last week's storyline. The walls must feel like they're closing in around Slone, who has breathlessly studied and sabotaged the aliens for weeks, and yet the Mothership continues to position itself, ever so slowly, over the center of the map where the Zero Point once levitated.

It's hard to believe we're so deep into Fortnite Season 7 already, and we seem likely to get a season finale event even after the Rift Tour this weekend given the looming threat of the Mothership and the unresolved disappearance of The Foundation--who is all but confirmed to be played by The Rock.

Catch up with the full list of Week 9 challenges, Week 9 Alien Artifacts, and the 17.30 patch notes which announced a new gun in the game.