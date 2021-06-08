Fortnite: Where To Place Rubber Ducks In Retail Row, Pleasant Park, And Believer Beach

For many Fortnite players, the best part of any season is the challenges, and for those players, the Fortnite Season 7 challenges kick things off with a bang, including a challenge that demands you place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park, and Believer Beach. Featuring non-repeating Legendary Quests, the weekly challenges are a lot more varied than they have been for a long time. Here's how to complete this final Legendary Quest for Week 1 and earn yourself another 30,000 XP.

Retail Row Rubber Duck Location

Drop into the basketball court for the first rubber duck.

Before we locate all three of these rubber ducks, it's worth knowing that their locations can change from round to round, but just barely. If you drop where this guide says to go, you'll still find the ducks very close nearby if not precisely where we've found them. Having said that, let's take a quack at it.

In Retail Row, you'll want to drop near the basketball court on the southeast corner of the named location. Sometimes on the court, sometimes next to the nearby house, your first duck will be right in this area.

Pleasant Park Rubber Duck Location

Like the others, the Pleasant Park rubber duck can swap between a few spots.

In Pleasant Park, you'll want to look for the gas station along the eastern road in the village. Sometimes it'll be found right against the podium you see above, and other times it will be on the other side of the gas station, but it will always be right around this spot. Collect this duck to be two-thirds of the way through the challenge.

Believer Beach Rubber Duck Location

After all, what is a pool if not a big bathtub?

One of the Season 7 map changes is also home to your final rubber duck. For this one, you'll want to search around the pool near the eastern parking lot. We found ours right on the lip of the pool, but it can move just slightly. As always, look for its golden glow to spot it if it's changed its location just slightly.

Once you got all your ducks in a row, you'll be done with the Legendary Quests for the Week 1 challenges, but that's probably not the end of your journey. You'll still want to check out the Season 7 Battle Pass, locate all Alien Artifacts, and read up on vaulted and unvaulted weapons. If you're just a thrill-seeker, you can also learn where to find Fortnite UFOs.