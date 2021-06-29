Fortnite: Where To Place Missing Person Signs In Weeping Woods And Misty Meadows

Fortnite Week 4 will have demand you place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows, but as is often the case, the island houses more of these collectibles than you'll need in order to complete the Legendary Quest and earn 30,000 XP. if you're looking for missing person sign locations, this guide will show you all eight spots to check. If you do it well enough, you'll only need to visit one spot though.

Place Missing Person Signs In Weeping Woods

The challenge only requires you to find four of the eight total missing person sign locations, and with four n Weeping Woods, you could complete the whole challenge without leaving the campground. Look to place missing person signs in the following locations:

On the outside back wall of the north lodge

On the front door of the east lodge

On the back door of the east lodge

Next to the small snack shack by the river

Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods at these locations.

Place Missing Person Signs In Misty Meadows

If instead your Battle Bus trajectory or other travels bring you to Misty Meadows, you can complete the challenge there instead, again finding four of the eight available missing person signs. Here's where to look for them inside Misty Meadows:

At the westside bus stop

Against a white outdoor wall behind the Reboot Van

Inside the deli across the bridge (look for the neon pig sign)

Right across the street in front of the blue building with the red shutters

Place missing person signs in Misty Meadows at these locations.

In the Fortnite story, the missing person signs are being placed to help locate Farmer Steel. He was last seen in Season 6 decrying the aliens' destruction of his crops. It's believed he may have been abducted for being such a vocal critic. However, given the mysterious and seemingly antagonistic nature of the Imagined Order, we can't quite rule out the idea that Doctor Slone and the IO are leading some sort of false-flag operation. Time will tell, but not before more strange happenings come to the island, no doubt.

