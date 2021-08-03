Fortnite: Where To Place A Bioscanner In An Alien Biome
Here's your fast pass to another Legendary Quest completion.
In Fortnite Week 9, you'll want to place a bioscanner inside an alien biome. This is another one-off story-driven quest, which Epic Games has been heavy on in Season 7. The quest will go live on Wednesday, August 4 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET and rewards you with 30,000 XP for completing it. But how do you do that? We'll show you.
Where To Place A Bioscanner
A bioscanner isn't an item you'll find on the map unless this quest is active, and even then it's not so much an item. It's more of an interactive object. Head to Holly Hatchery in the western portion of the map to complete this quest. When you arrive, you'll have several possible interactions available, and interacting with any one of them will complete the quest. Here's where to place a bioscanner:
- In the backyard of the southeastern grey house
- Near the east wall of the central brick gardening store
- In the backyard of the western two-tone house
Though there are three possible spots to perform this action, you'll only need to do it once in order to earn the 30,000 XP related to this challenge.
From a story perspective, it appears Slone continues to obsess over the aliens' technology. After previously developing weapons based on ET tech like the Plasma Cannon and the Grab-itron, what might she have up her sleeve this time?
Meanwhile, the aliens have abducted Slurpy Swamp in their own act of aggression, according to the 17.30 patch notes. Hopefully all warring factions can put their differences aside for this weekend's Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande. Until then, make sure to grab the rest of the Week 9 challenges and Week 9 Alien Artifacts.
Fortnite News
- Fortnite Week 8 Alien Artifact Locations
- Fortnite Season 7 Week 8 Challenges
- Fortnite IO Access Card Location - Week 8 Legendary Quest
- + Show More Fortnite News Links (3)
- Fortnite: Where To Place Wiretaps - Week 8 Legendary Quest
- Fortnite August Crew Pack Is The Fan-Designed Summer Skye
- Fortnite Season 7 Week 7 Challenges
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation