Fortnite: Where To Place A Bioscanner In An Alien Biome

In Fortnite Week 9, you'll want to place a bioscanner inside an alien biome. This is another one-off story-driven quest, which Epic Games has been heavy on in Season 7. The quest will go live on Wednesday, August 4 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET and rewards you with 30,000 XP for completing it. But how do you do that? We'll show you.

Where To Place A Bioscanner

A bioscanner isn't an item you'll find on the map unless this quest is active, and even then it's not so much an item. It's more of an interactive object. Head to Holly Hatchery in the western portion of the map to complete this quest. When you arrive, you'll have several possible interactions available, and interacting with any one of them will complete the quest. Here's where to place a bioscanner:

In the backyard of the southeastern grey house

Near the east wall of the central brick gardening store

In the backyard of the western two-tone house

Fortnite bioscanner locations

Though there are three possible spots to perform this action, you'll only need to do it once in order to earn the 30,000 XP related to this challenge.

From a story perspective, it appears Slone continues to obsess over the aliens' technology. After previously developing weapons based on ET tech like the Plasma Cannon and the Grab-itron, what might she have up her sleeve this time?

Meanwhile, the aliens have abducted Slurpy Swamp in their own act of aggression, according to the 17.30 patch notes. Hopefully all warring factions can put their differences aside for this weekend's Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande. Until then, make sure to grab the rest of the Week 9 challenges and Week 9 Alien Artifacts.