Fortnite: Where To Open Mission Kit And Place Jammer

In Fortnite Season 7, Week 13, you'll need to open a mission kit, then place a jammer outside IO base in a single match. This quest will go live in-game on Wednesday, September 1 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. As the details stipulate, you'll have to redo both parts of the quest if you fail to complete them in the same round, but don't worry. With this guide, it'll be easy to earn your XP fast. Here's where to find the mission kit and jammer in Fortnite.

Fortnite Mission Kit And Jammer Locations

Both the mission kit and jammer can be found at Corny Complex in this week's challenge. You'll notice a lot of activity in that region these days because it's where Doctor Slone will make her final stand against the alien threat. Placing the jammer is one of the latest steps in her grand scheme following last week's activation of the mysterious countermeasure device.

When you drop into Corny Complex, you'll find the mission kit just northwest of the biggest red barn in the area--it's the one next to the lone silver grain silo. Interact with it, then quickly hurry over to the main residence in Corny Complex. Right next to the house's western exterior wall is the jammer prompt. Use that one to finish the quest and score an easy 45,000 XP.

Just remember, you must not only do it in the same match, but also in that specific order. In the map below, we've labeled the mission kit with the blue icon, and the jammer with the red icon.

Visit the blue icon first, then the red icon.

This will kick off the penultimate week of Season 7 Legendary Quests, as the season looks primed to end after Week 14 around September 12, according to in-game details. Can Slone prevail over the aliens? Does everybody even want her to? What happened to Farmer Steel? There are many lingering questions, and soon we may just get some answers.

In the meantime, keep ticking away at this week's Week 13 challenges, and don't miss the 17.50 patch notes either. Then prepare yourself with all we know so far about Fortnite Season 8.