Fortnite: Where To Interact With A CB Radio - Week 5 Legendary Quest

You'll need to interact with a CB radio in order to complete one of the Fortnite Week 5 Legendary Quests. This is something you may have already done a lot during Season 6's Foreshadowing Quests, but the CB radios aren't spread across the map this time. Instead, they're all in one location. Here's where to interact with a CB radio and earn 45,000 XP. This challenge will be live on Wednesday, July 7, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET.

Fortnite CB Radio Locations

To complete this quest, you'll only need to interact with a single CB radio, but Retail Row conveniently hosts several of them, making this challenge pretty easy once you know where to look. Here are the locations of all Fortnite CB radios we've found so far:

To the northeast across from the parked truck

In the center of the parking lot

In front of the center-southern house

In the side yard of the southwestern house

In the side yard of the northwestern house

In front of the center-northern house

Fortnite CB radios are all over Retail Row, but you'll just need to find one of them.

In each case, a CB radio will be placed atop a folding table and next to a chair. Interacting with just one of these is all it will take to complete the challenge, so choose your spot carefully--as in, away from enemy players who would spoil your XP grab.

The story ramifications of this one have us stumped for the time being, but we know you're getting your orders from Doctor Slone for this one, as it directly follows the simple Legendary Quest to get orders from her at any payphone. Slone has been enlisting loopers to do her drty work all season, and we aren't yet sold on the idea that she will come out of this war looking like the hero she currently props herself up to be.

Once you're done with this quest, you'll need to head to Holly Hatchery and place welcome gifts. You can browse the full list of Week 5 challenges and Week 5 Alien Artifacts too. Then you can bear witness to the incoming Fortnite LeBron James skin.