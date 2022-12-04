Fortnite: Where To Get The Shockwave Hammer And How To Use It

With any new season of Fortnite, you can rest assured there will be thrilling new weapons to test out, but the introduction of Chapter 4 Season 1 comes packing one of the most epic ones yet. The brand-new Shockwave Hammer is a melee weapon that can dish out some hefty damage with each mighty swing, but that's probably not going to be the main reason you pick this one up. Read on to find out where to find this heavy hitter and why you'll want to drag it around with you.

Where to find the Shockwave Hammer and how it works

The Shockwave Hammer can be found in chests, on the ground, and from capture points--new domination-style locations that change with every round. It is an Epic-quality item and is therefore somewhat rare, though they're obviously easier to find at larger POIs that have denser loot pools. We found them in two consecutive Oathbound Chests, which are the new white and gold chests you'll see in some locations, so it may be the case that they're more likely to be found inside of those.

This massive hammer can hit an enemy for 75 damage and launch them away from you, but that will require you to get right up on them. If you can, though, it makes for quite a useful tool for knocking opponents into the storm or off of clifftops.

You can use the Shockwave Hammer to launch yourself into the air for repositioning.

Admittedly, however, the main function of the weapon seems to be its ability to launch yourself away. By tapping the alternate fire button, you can propel yourself forward, which is useful for closing the gap on an enemy team or escaping to a safer location when necessary. You can even do a slam attack upon landing to show enemy squads you mean business. It's like a Shockwave Grenade--now with offensive powers.

The Shockwave Hammer has four charges, and each action will use one of those. Since it takes around 15 seconds to gain back a charge, make sure to be mindful of your uses and keep other weapons on hand. This strong but slow melee option is best used as a utility device for movement or for breaking down builds, meaning it's not likely to be your primary method of damage against opposing teams.

