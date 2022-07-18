Fortnite: Where To Get The Prime Shotgun And How It Works

Deal more damage with your first shot with this shotgun.

By on

Comments

If you like to get up close and personal in your Fortnite firefights, today's weapon drop is perfect for you, as the Prime Shotgun has joined the loot pool. Though there are now a total of four shotguns to choose from in Chapter 3, Season 3, the Prime Shotgun seems primed--sorry--to make itself worth picking up over the Two-Shot, Striker, or Auto due to an interesting playstyle that may intrigue players who enjoy strategizing during combat. In this guide, we'll tell you all about the Prime Shotgun and where to find it.

Where to find the Prime Shotgun and how it works

The Prime Shotgun can be found basically anywhere--as ground loot, in chests, or by opening supply crates. It comes in Common (79 DPS), Uncommon (83 DPS), Rare (138 DPS), Epic (146 DPS), and Legendary (151 DPS) rarities. You can even score a rare Mythic (159 DPS) version by breaking open Mythic reality sapling fruits.

Click To Unmute
  1. What Were They Thinking? Things Shooters Tried That Didn't Work
  2. As Dusk Falls Review
  3. Soulframe Reveal Trailer
  4. God Of War Ragnarök Collector's Editions Snatched Up By Resellers | GameSpot News
  5. Warframe Khora Prime Access Trailer
  6. Warframe Duviri Paradox Demo Trailer
  7. Warframe Veilbreaker Teaser Trailer
  8. IST - BOTW's Most Powerful Glitch Of 2022 Explained
  9. Firearms Expert Reacts To MORE Valorant Guns
  10. TennoLive | TennoCon 2022
  11. It's a 1-Year Anniversary Celebration! | Pokémon UNITE
  12. Survivor Pass: DESTON | PUBG

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Fortnite Vibin' Chapter 3 Season 3 Gameplay

Regardless of which rarity you're carrying, the Prime Shotgun will always sport a fire rate of 1.05 and a reload time of 4.5 seconds. And while the gun only comes with four shots per magazine, it has a unique mechanic which increases the damage of your very first shot any time you have a full magazine.

Due to the extra damage dealt by your first shot, there is a bit of strategy involved with using the Prime Shotgun, as you'll have to decide whether you have time to reload that shot to get the damage bonus again or if you should simply keep firing away in hopes of downing your opponents with your last three shells. Ample use of cover can give you a bit of space if you want to go for the former and dish out the most damage per shot, but considering the solid overall damage of subsequent shots, it's not generally necessary.

The Best Fortnite Skins So Far
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Fortnite
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Nintendo Switch
PC
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)