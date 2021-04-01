Fortnite: Where To Forage Bouncy Eggs

Fortnite Spring Breakout has sprung. In addition to the return of the Egg Launcher and some new Shop items, this week's limited-time Legendary Quest asks players to forage Bouncy Eggs across the island. Here's where to find these new consumable Bouncy Eggs if you're having trouble.

Forage Bouncy Eggs in Fortnite

Bouncy Eggs are a new consumable item usually found below trees, the same way you'll find apple trees around the island. Though they can spawn virtually anywhere, we've had a great success rate finding four of them that spawn in a particular spot on the map. Drop in on the cliffs to the east of Coral Castle and look for the palm trees. Usually, though not always, there are several Bouncy Eggs lying there.

To properly forage them, you must either gather them or consume them. When eaten, they'll give you 5 Shields each and allow you the same low-gravity jumping ability as a Hop Flopper fish for a limited time.

Because this is the Legendary Quest for this week, you have only until next week's quests arrive to complete it, and if you like free cosmetics, you'll want to be sure to finish all five tiers of the Bouncy Eggs challenge.

This involves you collecting 10, 20, 30, 40, and finally, 50 total Bouncy Eggs before next Thursday's challenges go live. Completing each tier earns you substantial XP. Finishing the first tier also earns you the Tactical Quaxes Harvesting Tool related to a new Spring Breakout character, Webster, who looks a bit like a Five Nights At Freddy's mascot. Competing in the Spring Breakout Cup on Friday, April 2 can also earn you Webster for free before he hits the Shop.