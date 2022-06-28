Fortnite: Where To Find Ripsaw Launcher And New Fireworks Flare Gun

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has been filled to the brim with old and new weapons for players to use, but in typical Epic Games fashion, you can always count on plenty more to be added throughout the course of the season. For now, you can look around the map for two fresh additions--the Ripsaw Launcher and the Firework Flare Gun--and we've got you covered on where to find them and how they work.

Where to find the Ripsaw Launcher and how it works

The Ripsaw Launcher can be found at the Chop Shop, which is located to the northeast of Logjam Lotus at the very edge of the map. From June 28 through July 5, however, Ripsaw Launcher Week has added new spawn locations for the weapon, so it can temporarily be found in chests, on the ground, or within supply drops, too.

Each shot of the Ripsaw Launcher fires a saw blade into the ground which travels quickly and can destroy any structures in its way, making it a solid option in building modes. It can also damage and knock back enemies and vehicles.

It can be revved up to increase the range and speed of the projectile blade, or it can be used as a melee weapon when holding the rev. Since it only holds 12 blades, it's in your best interest to use them wisely, and save the final one to use in melee range--particularly to make quick work of any structures you come across.

Where to find the Firework Flare Gun and how it works

The Firework Flare Gun can be found in chests, on the ground, or within supply drops. Though it's functionally the same as the standard Flare Gun, the Firework Flare Gun goes a step further with its visual effects and does precisely what its name implies--it shoots fireworks. It has six uses and can set things on fire, so enjoy bringing the burn to your enemies and their structures.

