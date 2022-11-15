Fortnite: Where To Find Octane From Rocket League In Battle Royale

This Rocket League crossover vehicle can be found at various spots across the map.

By on

Comments

The latest crossover between Fortnite and Rocket League is finally underway, so you can now find Octane vehicles scattered across the battle royale island. This beloved vehicle is Rocket League's most iconic car, so fans of the popular vehicular soccer game are certain to adore driving around in Fortnite--especially since it can drive up walls. You heard that right. Read on for where you can find this exciting new car and how it works.

Where to find Octane cars and how they work

Octane cars can be found at multiple spots throughout the map. We've got the full list of spawn spots and a map to help you decide where to grab one of these Rocket League vehicles for yourself.

Click To Unmute
  1. Warzone 2.0 Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
  2. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Everything to Know
  3. Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet Official Overview Trailer
  4. Pentiment Review
  5. GameSpot's Ultimate Streaming Room - The Unboxing
  6. Genshin Impact Character Demo - "Layla: Radiant Star Trail"
  7. Splatoon 3 – Chill Season 2022 Announcement Trailer
  8. The Game Awards 2022 Nominations Livestream
  9. The Terror Of Liminal Spaces In Video Games
  10. Firearms Expert Reacts To Overwatch 2’s Guns
  11. Top 23 Things We Had To Test: Modern Warfare 2
  12. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: 7 Ways Fortnite Changed Gaming

  • On the race course at Chonker's Speedway
  • In the middle of Shiny Sound
  • At the northern section of Rocky Reels
  • On the western side of Cloudy Condos
  • At the upper area of Chromejam Junction
  • On the racetrack to the south of Chrome Crossroads
  • In the middle section of Tainted Towers
  • At the northwestern section of Greasy Grove
Octane car spawn locations
Octane car spawn locations

Once you've gotten behind the wheel of one of these exciting new cars, you'll find that it has a few tricks up its sleeve. For starters, it can drive up vertical surfaces, so you can scale walls and other barriers easily. But to get attached to a vertical surface, you'll often need to be able to get some air--and that's where the Octane car shows its true power. This vehicle features the ability to double jump into the air, which will then allow you to dodge, do tricks, or position yourself for some vertical attachment.

To double jump, simply press the jump button twice. While in the air, you can control your rotation in any direction, and you can even press the jump button once more while rotating to dodge. If you decide to go careening off the side of a massive cliff for some sweet air, you can even pitch back and hold the boost button to fly for a while. If you can master all of these movement options, you can then mix and match them during battles to really throw off your enemies and give them a dose of chaos.

For more on Fortnite, check out everything we know about the upcoming release of Chapter 4.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Fortnite
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Nintendo Switch
PC
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)