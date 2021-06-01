Fortnite: Where To Destroy Spooky TV Sets

It's just about time for a brand-new season of Fortnite, but not before a few more Foreshadowing Quests go live and tease the aliens on their way to the game. In the latest batch of these teaser challenges, players will need to destroy spooky TV sets. While the challenge requires you destroy five, there are actually seven on the island overall, so it's up to you which five you choose. Below you can learn where to find all spooky TV set locations. Note that this challenge is not live yet, but is expected to go live very soon, perhaps as early as today, June 1.

Fortnite Spooky TV Set Locations

As mentioned, there are seven spooky TV sets, so just pick the five most convenient to you. As always, we recommend you drop into Team Rumble to complete this challenge just in case you're eliminated. In that mode, you can respawn instead of starting all over from a new lobby. Here's where you can find all spooky TV sets in Fortnite.

A westernmost cliff outside of Sweaty Sands

On a small island northeast of Craggy Cliffs

Under some trees west of Dirty Docks

At a campsite southwest of the Weather Observatory

On a hillside west of Lazy Lake

At the base of a large tree south of Slurpy Swamp

In the woods North of Holly Hedges

As you can see, the spooky TV sets are quite spread apart, and you need not destroy five in a single round, so don't worry if you can't get to them all so quickly. Just pick the five that work best for you and do away with them using your Pickaxe.

These spooky TV sets and the rest of the Foreshadowing Quests all point to one thing in Fortnite Season 7: aliens. That theory first began circulating when the quests leaked days ahead of their arrival in the game, and it was later supported by the strange "They're Coming" ARG, which Epic has still not acknowledged (and likely never will), but has been all but confirmed to be a Fortnite tie-in at this point, with several Fortnite streamers receiving cryptic DVDs depicting crop circle footage and other mysterious goings-on.

Fortnite Season 7 is set to begin one week from today on June 8, at which point we'll dive deep into the Season 7 Battle Pass, the map changes, and new gameplay mechanics all of which are sure to be included in another major shift in the Fortnite metaverse. In the meantime, you can close out the season with the upcoming Week 12 challenges.