Fortnite: Where To Collect Three Alien Devices

In Fortnite Season 7, Week 12, you'll need to collect three alien devices, then activate the countermeasure device underneath Corny Complex to complete the final Legendary Quest of the week. This is a big one, as it relates to Doctor Slone's master plan for defeating the aliens and saving the Zero Point. This quest will have you running around the center region of the map, in and around The Aftermath and Corny Complex, but with our guide, you won't get lost.

Fortnite Alien Device Locations

As the quest indicates, there are three spots where you can grab alien devices, and you must do so before heading to Corny Complex for the final, critical step. You can find alien devices in regions with purple alien trees, but to be more specific, head to the following three spots:

The group of alien trees south of Corny Complex

The group of alien trees east of The Aftermath and west of the nearby footbridge

The group of alien trees east of Pleasant Park, just after the river

Three alien devices sit among different groups of alien trees.

Once you've grabbed all three alien devices, you'll be ready to activate the countermeasure device underneath Corny Complex, so head there next and go underground to Slone's headquarters. You've probably been here before, but in case it's your first time, there are several entrances into this secret lab, but the easiest to spot is inside the large red barn in the center of the location.

Once inside, look for the room housing the massive countermeasure device. You can't miss it really, but here's what it looks like in case you're unsure. After all, if Slone is still alive down there, things will be pretty hectic during the conclusion of this challenge, so you should be quick.

The countermeasure device is very likely a bomb that Slone wants the aliens to abduct onto the Mothership.

Once you interact with the countermeasure, your work for this week's Legendary Quests will be complete, and Slone's endgame will be in motion. After weeks of studying, sabotaging, and often taking heavy losses from the aliens, the IO leader may just have the upper hand at long last. The countermeasure is expected to be a bomb, and that means a season-ending event is likely coming in a few weeks too. For now, finish up your Week 12 challenges so you can finally unlock the Superman Shadow style.