Fortnite: Where To Collect Research Books In Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park

Fortnite Season 6 is moving along quickly, and we're already in Week 8. We've got your whole list of Fortnite Week 8 challenges, but if you're looking for specifics on where to collect Research Books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park, you've come to the right place. In this guide we'll walk you through where to find all eight available Research Books in Fortnite.

Where To Find Research Books In Fortnite

Research Books In Holly Hedges

Research Books in Holly Hedges

While there are eight available Research Books, five of them are in Holly Hedges, so it may be best to start there. Moving clockwise from the northwest corner of the location, you can find a research book on the ground in the following five locations:

Northwest yellow house on the first floor

Northeast corner on the first floor

Eastern house on the floor

Southern house on the floor

Western house on the first floor

Research Books In Pleasant Park

Research Books in Pleasant Park

Three more Research Books await your discovery within Pleasant Park. Like Holly Hedges, all Pleasant Park Research Books are found inside homes on the ground. Here are all three locations:

Center north house on the first floor

Southwestern house on the first floor

White western house on the first floor

Finding these Research Books will give you not just 24,000 XP as part of this week's challenges, but also bring you one step closer to completing enough Epic Quests in Season 6 to earn all alternate Styles for Battle Pass characters. Check out the full list of Fortnite Season 6 Week 8 challenges here.