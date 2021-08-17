Fortnite: Where To Collect A Vintage Can Of Cat Food - Week 11 Legendary Quest

In Fortnite Week 11, you'll need to collect a vintage can of cat food at Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs, which probably sounds very strange if you've missed the storyline of the alien war thus far. As detailed in the instructions, there are two places where you may find vintage cat food, and in this guide, we'll walk you through exactly where they are in each location. This quest will be live in-game on Wednesday, August 18, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET.

Vintage Cat Food At Craggy Cliffs

You'll only need to head into one of the two locations to complete this challenge. If Craggy Cliffs is the smart choice for you, head there and you'll find cat food at the following locations:

On the ground floor of the two-story boathouse to the southeast

Outside the shoreside brick building

Besides the rocks left of the front entrance to Sticks Restaurant

Remember, interacting with any single can will be enough to finish this quest.

Any single cat food can is all you'll need.

Vintage Cat Food At Catty Corner

If instead Catty Corner is the safer drop for you, head there where you'll find a few more vintage cans of cat food. More specifically, you can find them:

Beside the campfire next to the trailers

Next to the northeast door to the small factory building

Again, just the one can will do at this location. The 30,000 XP will already be yours and you can continue the Week 11 challenges.

Two more cat food locations await you at Catty Corner if you'd rather go there.

From a story perspective, you're chasing cat food because Doctor Slone has tasked you with weeding out Joey as a double agent. The Battle Pass character was long known to be an alien disguised as a human--swapping between forms is her built-in emote, after all--and now she is about to get her comeuppance, it seems. This week's story quests have you setting up a would-be romantic date with Joey, complete with flowers and vintage cat food, that being the aliens' favorite meal. The quest to harvest wood makes us think you'll be trapping Joey and she will soon disappear as an NPC.

There are even more quests than usual this week thanks to the return of Wild Weeks, as detailed in the 17.40 patch notes. Prepare for this week's changes and new additions with those, and don't miss the latest crossover coming this week, the new Fortnite Wonder Woman skin.