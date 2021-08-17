Fortnite: Where To Collect A Vase Of Flowers From Lazy Lake

In Fortnite Season 7 Week 11, you'll need to collect a vase of flowers from Lazy Lake. Like other quests of this nature, you'll only see the related quest items while this quest is active, but once you've made it to that point, it shouldn't be too hard with our help. This quest will go live on Wednesday, August 18 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. Here's where to collect a flower vase in Fortnite Week 11.

Fortnite Vase Of Flowers Location

There are several possible interaction points where you can find vases of flowers this week, and as the quest language suggests, they're all within Lazy Lake. Drop into this ritzy town on the Fortnite island and look for vases at any of the below locations. Remember that for this quest, finding and interacting with just one quest is all it will take to finish off the challenges. You'll find vases:

on the wooden deck of the southeast house (where Marigold resides)

in the reception of the central car dealership

in the side yard of the spa southeast of the gas station

There are several vases in Lazy Lake, but you'll only need to grab one.

As always, we recommend dropping near whichever specific vase location will cause you the least trouble. While many times you'll find other challenge-chasers landing near you and they may not cause any trouble, there are ne'er-do-wells in any community, especially one of this size, and sometimes people will land near challenge markers just to grief players looking for some quick XP. This is mostly a problem when the challenges first go live though, so even if you're worried about such a run-in with griefers, they aren't as likely to spring on you if you're not grabbing your weekly challenges early in the week.

From a story standpoint, you need these flowers to woo Joey, the alien who has disguised herself as a human IO member all season long. It seems Slone has caught onto her ruse and will be dispatching players to deal with her in a stealthy manner, typical of Slone's tactics in the face of the formidable alien forces.

It's another busy week for Fortnite players, between the new Among Us-like Impostors mode, the Week 11 challenges, and the arrival of Wonder Woman, rounding out the DC Holy Trinity for the first time in Fortnite. Don't miss the 17.40 patch notes either, which revealed the return of Wild Weeks.