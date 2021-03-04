Fortnite: When Does Season 6 Start?

Fortnite Season 6 looks like it's going to be here very soon after the very, very long Season 5 that has already extended a few weeks longer than a typical season. But when will Fortnite Season 5 end, when will Fortnite Season 6 start, and what can we expect when it arrives?

When Does Fortnite Season 6 Start?

Epic Games has not provided the actual start date for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6, but it has provided the end date for Season 5. Fortnite's Season 5 battle pass is only available until March 15, which is a Monday. Presumably, this means Season 6 will begin on March 16, as Season 5 also began on a Tuesday.

Challenges for the season will likely become available a few days later, as we've been getting them on Thursdays. It's unclear what form those will take, but they'll likely include whatever wacky new elements Epic Games adds for Season 6.

What Will Season 6 Include?

Fortnite Season 5 has involved a mysterious "Zero Point," with a teleporting portal floating above the map and characters from a huge variety of franchises joining as guests. Though it's been around for a fairly long time, it has become much more active over the last few months.

According to dataminers, the Zero Point itself will begin sending out destabilizing waves as we approach the end of Season 5. There will likely be four distinct waves, according to leaker Mang0e, with voice chat being disabled and NPCs getting teleported by the Zero Point.

With these as hints, it appears there will be massive changes, possibly resulting in the map being destroyed or heavily changed. Should the Zero Point be destroyed, we probably won't be getting quite as many crossover characters. Of course, it could also get bigger and result in even more guest stars.

The sound effects the leakers discovered don't seem to indicate any sort of explosion, but rather crackling waves of energy coming from the Zero Point. We'll find out for ourselves soon enough.

New Zero Point Destabilize Sounds! pic.twitter.com/vzxUf4qo8D — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 2, 2021

Season 6 Battle Pass

We fully expect there to be a Fortnite Season 6 battle pass available at the beginning of the season, just as Epic Games has done with the last several seasons. We don't know the theme yet, so it could go in pretty much any direction in terms of the goodies you'll get for completing missions.

The previous battle pass included characters like the Mandalorian, Mancake, Lexa, and Reese, along with the potential for up to 1,500 V-Bucks, which is substantially more than the pass actually costs. It also saw the introduction of Fortnite Crew, which included the battle pass. This subscription service will presumably include Season 6's battle pass, as well.

While Season 5's battle pass was scattershot, Fortnite Season 4 put Marvel front and center. Characters like Thor and Iron Man were offered as part of a superhero-themed extravangza.

You can read more about potential Season 6 revelations in our piece detailing everything the dataminers found.