Fortnite Week 9 Challenges: Crashed IO Airships, Ascenders, And More

Almost like we're in a Loop of our own, Thursday rolls around yet again with more weekly challenges for Fortnite players. Another seven challenges, each netting 20,000 XP for completion, adding up to the familiar total of 140,000 XP--an easy way to fill out that battle pass (or grab some bonus levels). Luckily, this week isn't very demanding on Loopers, so take a look at that quest tracker and get to work.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 9 Challenges

Call in an air strike at The Collider or The Fortress (0/1) - 20,000 XP

Drive a Battle Bus or fly a Choppa to Command Cavern (0/1) - 20,000 XP

Emote at different IO Airship crash sites (0/2) - 20,000 XP

Hit an enemy player with a Ranger Shotgun from over 50 meters (0/1) - 20,000 XP

Repair a vehicle at Synapse Station or at Chonker's Speedway (0/200) - 20,000 XP

Shoot out tires on IO vehicles (0/2) - 20,000 XP

Use an Ascender and deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds (0/100) - 20,000 XP

Air strikes can be found as ground loot or in chests across the map; if you're fortunate enough to find one, head to The Collider or The Fortress, pop that bad boy down and watch the missiles fly.

If you need help finding a Choppa, head to our guide here, or, if you're not having luck just go grab a Battle Bus from Synapse Station, Sanctuary, or the Daily Bugle and hit the dusty trail to get to Command Cavern before the storm swallows it up--unless you're lucky and it's still in the circle by the end.

If you do head over to Synapse Station, make sure to find a repair torch and fix any damage on any vehicles you do ride. You might have better luck at Chonker's Speedway as well, with its abundance of garages and vehicles. Ascenders can be found all around the map, but there's a ton around the southwest areas, as well as the ones attached to any IO Airships still flying around--like the one at Command Cavern. You'll find IO vehicles there too, so shoot out their tires. Use an Ascender if you're near an enemy or you see someone at the other end of it, and try using an SMG or a shotgun--perhaps a Ranger Shotgun from 50 meters away--for the most efficient way to complete this quest.

Use our map above to find IO airship crash sites and do a little dancing at any pair of them for another 20,000 XP.

Job well done, Looper! Bask in all your Battle Stars and buy yourself something nice from the battle pass page; you've earned it. If you need more XP, make sure you've completed this week's Resistance quests or take care of any leftovers you have from last week.