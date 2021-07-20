Fortnite Week 7 Alien Artifact Locations

It's nearly Fortnite Week 7, which means Week 7 Alien Artifacts are upon us. If you've been following along all season, you must have the bulk of the related rewards unlocked by now, but to complete the list, you'll want to keep playing and unlocking Alien Artifacts each and every week. Here's where to find all Alien Artifacts in Fortnite Week 7. These Alien Artifacts will appear in-game on Thursday, July 22, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET.

Week 7 Alien Artifacts

There are once again five Alien Artifact locations in Week 7. As always, what you're actually looking for are pink canisters that house four Alien Artifacts each, meaning you can find 20 Alien Aritfacts in total this week, and that's before you stumble upon the bonus Alien Aritfacts tucked away in Cosmic Chests, which randomly spawn each week when you play in teams of two or more. You'll find the Week 7 Alien Artifacts at the following locations:

Inside a command center atop the Stealthy Stronghold wall, left of the southside doors

On the bottom floor of the northernmost building at Dinky Dish west of Steamy Stacks

Hanging in the air at Gorgeous Gorge, below where the boats are suspended from the ceiling

Inside the eastside building in Camp Cod (where Jules spawned during Season 6)

In the bathroom at Dampy Dish, southwest of Slurpy Swamp

Where to find Fortnite Week 7 Alien Artifacts

With Alien Artifacts, you can unlock new cosmetics for Kymera. The Tier 1 Battle Pass alien character can be customized across a variety of features, including armor color, skin color, armor underglow, eye color, head shape, and more. Each category of Kymera's features includes a tiered list of options ranging from two to 17 Alien Artifacts per item, including a full set of free options which act as the default Kymera style. To unlock the most expensive item in any category, you'll need to first unlock all the others before it in the same category.

That's why collecting all Fortnite Alien Artifacts each week is so important if you're hoping to unlock the full range of features. Unlike past customizable Battle Pass cosmetics like Chapter 2 Season 2's Maya or Chapter 2 Season 3's 'Brella, Kymera can be restyled whenever you feel like it.

With enough Alien Artifacts, you can design Kymera exactly as you wish.

There's no permanent locking-in of his look. You could even make multiple Kymera characters for different presets. It's like amassing an alien army for your loadouts. But you have to get Alien Artifacts during the week in which they debut, as they're replaced the following week with new ones.

You're unlikely to grab all Alien Artifacts in one round since they're spread out--though you could with a UFO and a little Storm luck. But don't worry, so long as you get them all before they disappear next week, you'll be all set.

It's a busy week in Fortnite so don't miss the other headlines, like the Week 7 challenges, the Rainbow Royale celebration, and the 17.20 patch notes.