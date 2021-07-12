Fortnite Week 6 Alien Artifact Locations

New Alien Artifacts are on their way with Fortnite Week 6. The latest batch of Alien Artifacts will go live on Thursday, July 15 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. This week brings another set of five Artifacts to find spread across the island of Apollo. Here's our complete guide to help guide you through grabbing all of this week's Alien Artifacts.

Week 6 Alien Artifacts

With five new Alien Artifact locations to seek out in Week 6, you can once again collect a total of 20 Alien Aritfacts to spend on Kymera (four Artifacts within each canister), the tier one Battle Pass character for Fortnite Season 7. The Artifacts are tucked away pretty well as usual, but this map guide should have you grabbing them all with ease. You can find the Week 6 Alien Artifacts:

In the shed south of Lockie's Lighthouse

Among some alien trees south of Steamy Stacks

In the small shed full of hay in the west of Corny Complex

At the snowy mountaintop camp east of Catty Corner, inside a small building

In the ground floor of Orelia's island ruins

Kymera, the Tier 1 Battle Pass alien character, can be customized across a variety of features, including armor color, skin color, armor underglow, eye color, head shape, and more. Each category of Kymera's features includes a tiered list of options ranging from two to 17 Alien Artifacts per item, including a full set of free options which act as the default Kymera style. To unlock the most expensive item in any category, you'll need to first unlock all the others before it in the same category.

All Fortnite Week 6 Alien Artifacts

That's why collecting all Fortnite Alien Artifacts each week is so important if you're hoping to unlock the full range of features. Unlike past customizable Battle Pass cosmetics like Chapter 2 Season 2's Maya or Chapter 2 Season 3's 'Brella, Kymera can be restyled whenever you feel like it. There's no permanent locking-in of his look. You could even make multiple Kymera characters for different presets. It's like amassing an alien army for your loadouts. But you have to get Alien Artifacts during the week in which they debut, as they're replaced the following week with new ones.

You're unlikely to grab all Alien Artifacts in one round since they're spread out--though you could with a UFO and a little Storm luck. But don't worry, so long as you get them all before they disappear next week, you'll be all set. You can even earn extra Alien Aritfacts each week by playing in teams of two or more and opening Cosmic Chests.

If you need more rewards this week, you can preview the forthcoming Week 6 challenges, or bear witness to the LeBron James skin and his associated King's Bling Quests.