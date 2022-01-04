Fortnite Week 5 Challenges (Chapter 3 Season 1): Shield Keg, Rift Generator, And More

Fortnite Week 5 is nearly here. Starting on Thursday, January 6 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM PT, you'll be able to complete nine new challenges for 225,000 XP. This week's list includes some key sights to see across the new island, as well as some tried-and-true ways to take down opponents. Check out the full list of Fortnite Week 5 challenges below.

Fortnite challenges - Week 5

As is the case each week, you'll find nine new challenges in your Seasonal Quests tab either during a game or while you're sitting in the lobby. They are each worth 25,000 XP and this season's challenge system lets you tackle them in any order you'd like. Here's how they're shown in-game, followed by tips on completing each of them:

Build structures at Coney Crossroads, Sleepy Sound, and Condo Canyon (3) - 25,000 XP

Claim an abandoned tent (1) - 25,000 XP

Drive a vehicle through water (1) - 25,000 XP

Knock down Timber Pines (5) - 25,000 XP

Gain shields using a Shield Keg (100) - 25,000 XP

Teleport using Rift Generators at different Seven Outposts (3) - 25,000 XP

Destroy structures with motorboat missiles (15) - 25,000 XP

Damage opponents with an SMG (1000) - 25,000 XP

Purchase items from vending machines (3) - 25,000 XP

To build structures at Coney Crossroads, Sleepy Sound, and Condo Canyon, you'll want to start at either Sleepy Sound or Condo Canyon, depending on the trajectory of the Battle Bus, then work your way either south (from Sleepy Sound) or north (from Condo Canyon), ensuring you build at least one structure within each location along the way. The language of the challenge doesn't specify a need to do this in a single round, so you should be okay if you run into trouble and have to continue in a subsequent round.

We'll have a complete guide on some challenges, such as how to claim an abandoned tent, where to find Timber Pines, and where to find vending machines soon.

To drive a vehicle through water should be easy, simply take a car or truck into a nearby lake or river. This can be done very quickly at Sleepy Sound or Coney Crossroads, where many cars sit just close by bodies of water. Shield Kegs spawn randomly as loot, but you can also buy one directly from one of two Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 NPCs, Lt. John Llama or The Scientist.

You'll probably visit Sleepy Sound often for this week's challenges.

Each of the Seven Outposts contains not only locked vaults but also a Rift Generator, so travel to any three of the seven locations and use the Rifts hovering a few feet off the ground outside. When it's time to destroy structures with motorboat missiles, you can once again look to Sleepy Sound, as there are many boats docked within the town--and plenty of buildings to shoot at, too.

To damage opponents with an SMG, it's pretty self-explanatory, but note that you'll need to amass 1,000 HP damage in total (across multiple rounds, if needed). This is the equivalent of taking out 10 players with full HP, but more likely you'll chip away at the target total less evenly.

That's it for Fortnite Week 5 challenges. Be sure to stay up to date with these as they'll likely tie into how quickly you can unlock all of The Foundation cosmetics when he arrives later this season.