Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifact Locations

The Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts are nearly here. They're expected to appear in-game on Thursday, June 8, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. But these valuable canisters of Alien Aritfacts can be tricky to find as they're tucked away in new places every week. If you're wondering where to find the new Alien Artifacts this week, we'll walk you through how to collect all five and continue customizing Kymera.

Week 5 Alien Artifacts

There are once again five different locations where you can reliably find Alien Artifacts this week. Each canister gives you another five Alien Artifacts, meaning you can add 20 to your inventory this week before you even have to think about Cosmic Chests, which appear randomly in Battle Royale modes played in teams of two or bigger.

You can find the Week 5 Alien Artifacts at the following locations:

At a small campsite northeast of Craggy Cliffs

Near the basketball court in Retail Row

On top of the clocktower in Misty Meadows

In the attic of the blue house in the southeast of Believer Beach

Above the gazebo in the middle of Pleasant Park

Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts

Kymera, the Tier 1 Battle Pass alien character, can be customized across a variety of features, including armor color, skin color, armor underglow, eye color, head shape, and more. Each category of Kymera's features includes a tiered list of options ranging from two to 17 Alien Artifacts per item, including a full set of free options which act as the default Kymera style. To unlock the most expensive item in any category, you'll need to first unlock all the others before it in the same category.

That's why collecting all Fortnite Alien Artifacts each week is so important if you're hoping to unlock the full range of features. Unlike past customizable Battle Pass cosmetics like Chapter 2 Season 2's Maya or Chapter 2 Season 3's 'Brella, Kymera can be restyled whenever you feel like it. There's no permanent locking-in of his look. You could even make multiple Kymera characters for different presets. It's like amassing an alien army for your loadouts. But you have to get Alien Artifacts during the week in which they debut, as they're replaced the following week with new ones.

That means you might still have time to find the Week 4 Alien Artifacts too, if you hurry. If you're all set there, get a jump on the Week 5 challenges instead and be well on your way to preparing for the arrival of Superman in Fortnite.