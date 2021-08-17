Fortnite Week 11 Challenges

Fortnite Week 11 is nearly here and so too are the Week 11 challenges. This week's list sees players performing even more quests for Doctor Slone as the alien war nears its crescendo. There's even more XP to earn than usual for the next few weeks thanks to the return of Wild Weeks. In this guide, we'll walk you through the full list of challenges for Fortnite Season 7, Week 11. The Legendary Quests go live on August 18 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, while the Wild Weeks and Epic Quests follow precisely 24 hours later.

Legendary Quests

Get Slone's orders from a payphone (1) - 45,000 XP

Catch fish at fishing holes (5) - 15,000 XP

Collect a vintage can of cat food at Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs (1) - 30,000 XP

Collect a vase of flowers from Lazy Lake (1) - 30,000 XP

Harvest wood (250) - 30,000 XP

Talk to Joey (1) - 30,000 XP

Epic Quests

Travel in a saucer (2000) - 30,000 XP

Use the recon scanner to spot an infected wildlife or trespasser (1) - 30,000 XP

Interact with equipment at any IO radar dish base (1) - 30,000 XP

Deal damage in alien biomes (100) - 30,000 XP

Mark an alien parasite (1) - 30,000 XP

Dance with an alien parasite at Believer Beach, Lazy Lake, or Pleasant Park (1) - 30,000 XP

Go for a swim with an alien parasite (1) - 30,000 XP

Wild Weeks Challenges - Week 11

Deal damage with suppressed weapons (1000) - 20,000 XP

Deal damage with suppressed weapons (5000) - 30,000 XP

Deal damage with suppressed weapons (20000) - 50,000 XP

Coral Castle is the latest location to be abducted in Fortnite Week 11.

It's another busy week of story quests. It seems Slone has caught onto the fact that Joey is a double agent alien in disguise, so she plans to thwart that recon mission by having players pretend to woo the saboteur. Drop onto any gas station and listen for the ringing where you can get Slone's orders from a payphone. You'll then need to catch fish at fishing holes, which is self-explanatory.

We'll build out specific guides on where to collect vintage cat food and where to collect a vase soon, so check back later today. You can harvest wood very easily just about anywhere, but it's perhaps easiest in Weeping Woods. Lastly, you'll want to talk with Joey, who has two spawn locations: the trailers at Believer Beach or the westside of Dirty Docks. Find them this week at one or the other and run through the related quest dialogue to complete this week's Legendary Quests.

Moving onto Epic Quests, you can use our UFO location guide to travel in a saucer easily. You'll find recon scanners most reliably at IO dish stations, then you can use the recon scanner to spot an infected wildlife or trespasser by heading to an invaded location (purple on your map) for trespassers, or you may just come upon infected wildlife anywhere.

Head back to any dish station to interact with equipment, then travel to Holly Hatchery and do damage from within the nanites to deal damage in alien biomes. You'll also find plenty of alien parasites there, as well as at Durrr Burger to the southeast of Holly Hatchery where you can mark an alien parasite. Let one latch onto your head to dance with an alien parasite, then take one to the water and go for a swim with an alien parasite to complete the weekly Epic Quests.

After debuting in Season 6, Wild Weeks return to close out Fortnite Season 7.

The Wild Weeks challenges are bonuses on top of the normal challenges this week, and they're pretty self-explanatory. As explained in the 17.40 patch notes, players will find many more suppressed weapons around the island this week, always in epic or greater quality. Keep chipping away at those challenge totals to eventually earn a bonus 100,000 XP this week. Remember, like Legendary Quests, these Wild Week Quests will be replaced every Wednesday, so get them while you can.

