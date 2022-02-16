Fortnite Week 11 Challenges (Chapter 3 Season 1): Tilted In 60 Seconds

Fortnite Week 11 is nearly here. As of Thursday, February 17 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM PT there will be seven new challenges and 175,000 XP up for grabs. This week's list includes visiting the dastardly IO guards digging up the island, dueling one of three NPCs, and surviving a minute at Tilted Towers after landing there, among other things. Check out the full list of Fortnite Week 11 challenges below.

Fortnite challenges - Week 11

As usual, the new weekly quests are listed in the Seasonal Quests tab, viewable in-game and while in the lobby. Each one is worth 25,000 XP and they can be completed in whichever order tickles your Fortnite fancy. Here's how they're shown in-game, followed by tips on completing each of them:

Visit Mole Team Drill Sites (3) - 25,000 XP

Knock down a Timber Pine while driving a vehicle - 25,000 XP

Damage opponents with a Machine Pistol (200) - 25,000 XP

Defeat Mancake, Ronin, or Shanta in a duel - 25,000 XP

Land at Tilted Towers and survive for 60 seconds - 25,000 XP

Drive a Quadcrasher to Pinnacle Peak - 25,000 XP

Edit structures (15) - 25,000 XP

Visiting Mole Team Drill Sites isn't difficult, as long as you know where they are. Consult the map, land near one, then travel to two of the other four and you're set. Or, if you'd prefer, land at a different one in three consecutive matches to gain the XP that way. Meanwhile, dueling Mancake, Ronin, or Shanta is an easy one: find them on the map, challenge them to a duel, come out victorious, and suddenly you're 25,000 XP richer. If you don't know where to find your intended target, check out this handy guide on every Fornite Chapter 3 Season 1 NPC location and you'll be able to plan a landing right on their doorstep. Just gear up first before issuing the challenge.

This loading screen from Chapter 2 Season 5 could be how you complete a quest this week.

You can follow our guide on Timber Pines to help you knock one down with a vehicle--just make sure you aim whatever you're riding properly when running into the massive tree. Damaging opponents with a Machine Pistol and editing structures are straightforward too, just keep your eyes peeled for the gun so you can complete it.

The final two location-based quests are completely different levels of difficulty: First, driving a Quadcrasher to Pinnacle Peak won't be too hard, you'll be able to find plenty of them nearby at Logjam Lumberyard. As for landing at Tilted Towers and surviving for 60 seconds, well…it's the most popular spot on the map, and this quest will only make it more popular. Watch your opponents as they land, find a spot away from the action, and hide for as long as you can.

That's it for Fortnite's Week 11 challenges. If you need a fresh new look to complete these tasks, Epic Games announced a new partnership with the NBA that includes a skin of the official 2022 NBA All-Star Game pre-game gear. Also, check out the new motion controls included as part of the 19.30 patch.