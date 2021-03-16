Every Fortnite Weapon Vaulted And Unvaulted In Season 6

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 is here and early leaks have revealed a full list of vaulted weapons and items, as well as weapons and items making a return. In Fortnite lore, The Vault is an extradimensional nexus housing The Zero Point, but beyond its story significance, it is also where items "go" when they're removed from the battle royale.

Check out the list of Fortnite weapons and items that have been vaulted or unvaulted for Season 6.

Vaulted Weapons and Items

According to Fortnite leaks on Twitter, the following weapons have been vaulted for Fortnite Season 6, which means they will not be available in the main game.

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle (Rare, Epic, Legendary rarities)

Charge Shotgun (All rarities)

Common Assault Rifle

Dragon's Breath Shotgun (Epic, Legendary rarities)

Heavy Assault Rifle (All rarities)

Lever Action Rifle (Uncommon, Rare, Epic rarities)

Lever Action Shotgun

Pistol (All rarities)

Suppressed SMG (All rarities)

Tactical Shotgun (All rarities)

Unvaulted Weapons and Items

According to Fortnite leaks on Twitter, the following weapons have been removed from the vault for Fortnite Season 6, and will be available to use.

Pump Shotgun (Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary rarities)

Revolver (All rarities)

Both the Pump Shotgun and Revolver were last vaulted in Chapter 2, Season 5, so they weren't gone for long.

For more on Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6, check out our guides on crafting the Hunter's Cloak and finding golden artifacts near The Spire. Don't forget to check our breakdown on everything in the Fortnite Chapter 6 battle pass.