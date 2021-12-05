Fortnite Victory Crowns Explained: Why Some Players Names Are In Gold

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 has arrived, and with it come new Victory Crowns. This new cosmetic item is earned in-game by performing specific feats, and they won't come easily. If you wondering what a Victory Crown does or how to earn one yourself, here's all you need to know, so you can figure out why some players' names are in gold in your lobby.

Fortnite Victory Crowns

The rare and new cosmetic known as a Victory Crown has a slightly misleading name. You won't always need to earn a victory in order to get a Victory Crown, but you will need to come pretty close. Victory Crowns are given to players who finish at or near the top of a match. Win a crown for yourself and you'll start your next game with a Victory Crown worn on your head.

With prestige comes added danger, however. You'll be more noticeable to other players while wearing a Victory Crown. Perform typical feats, such as netting elims or getting assists, and earn extra XP while wearing the crown. If you manage to win a game with the crown on, you'll unlock an exclusive emote that features a tally of your exact number of victories that season.

A Victory Crown gives you bragging rights for future rounds of battle royale.

Players entering a game with a Victory Crown will have their name displayed in gold on the UI, such as in the elimination record. If you see gold players getting lots of elims, you should take them very seriously, as they are likely on a bit of a hot streak. Then again, take out a player with a Victory Crown and you can take it for yourself.

To earn a Victory Crown for yourself (rather than snatch one from a defeated player), you'll need to achieve one of the following finishes according to each team size:

Solo: Top four players

Duos: Players in the top two teams

Trios: Players in the top team (win)

Squads: Players in the top team (win)

As you can see, the system is a bit more lenient for solo and duo players, but in teams larger than that, you'll need to come out on top to grab--or keep--your crown. With a system clearly inspired by Apex Legends, Fortnite is daring players to enter the combat arena with a target on their backs and emerge victoriously. Here's everything new in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1.