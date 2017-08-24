Fortnite Update Introduces New Mode, Weapons, And More Next Week

A big update to Fortnite is on the way next week. With Epic's new game now available in early access, the cooperative shooter will introduce a new, limited-time mode, as well as a number of other things.

Fortnite's new mode is Survive the Storm. As the name suggests, it's a Survival mode that involves making it through a storm that brings with it various modifiers, including enraged husks and limited health. Players are tasked with collecting resources during the daytime when it's safe before facing waves of enemies when night rolls in.

Special loot is available for playing Survive the Storm, although few specifics were shared. We do know you earn tickets for doing so, which can then be used to acquire nine "high-impact" weapons from the new hydraulic set. You can get a glimpse of some of these in the trailer above, and see everything new in the image gallery.

Also coming in this update are new heroes and defenders, along with new art for the Canny Valley Outpost, which had until now been unfinished. Unspecified performance improvements arrive in this patch, too.

The Survive the Storm update launches on August 29, although we don't know at this point how long the titular mode will be available for. Fortnite itself is available now in paid early access on PC, PS4, and Xbox One ahead of its full free-to-play release in 2018. You can check out GameSpot's early access Fortnite review here.