Fortnite Update: 19.30 Patch Notes Detail Motion Controls On New Platforms

Fortnite is in motion with the 19.30 patch notes--literally. With the new update, players on new platforms can use motion controls previously seen only on Switch and Android platforms. Gyroscopic aiming and "flick stick" controls, created by input specialist Julian “Jibb” Smart, are now playable for the first time on PS4, PS5, and PC and improved on Switch and Android. Here's more on those new accessibility features and everything else in the 19.30 patch.

Fortnite 19.30 patch notes

The optional motion controls can be found in Fortnite's "Touch and Motion" page in the options menu. With these features enabled, players turn the controller to adjust the camera on their screen--think of it like lining up a bow shot in Breath of the Wild. The flick stick was made by Smart when he proposed to Epic that he could make Fortnite's motion controls better. Epic liked the idea, and so here it is. All platforms previously with motion control options have received these updates as well.

With the flick stick controls enabled, gyroscopic motion controls can be supplemented with a flick of the right stick that works to quickly reset the camera in a way that is meant to give players a best-of-both-worlds element to their controller scheme--the precision of gyro controls with the snappy flick stick. You can learn more about how these controls work from the creator himself.

In addition to the new accessibility features, Epic has also removed the traditional landing page from Fortnite. No longer will players have to select Save The World, battle royale, or creative mode when they enter the game. Thanks to the improved discovery page that debuted last year, Epic is now comfortable throwing players right into the lobby, and from there, players can load into any game mode of their choice while defaulting to their most recently played mode.

Bug fixes

The 19.30 patch also fixes a few things in-game. Here's the full list:

Fixed an issue involving some players only having two Tent slots available, as opposed to the intended three.

Fixed an issue on mobile involving build pieces not being placed after players double-tapped the associated icon.

Fixed an issue--occurring in competitive playlists only--involving Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters dropping from eliminated players with the full 20 uses even if they didn’t have the full 20 before the player was eliminated.

It's sure to be another busy week in Fortnite thanks to the upcoming Fortnite Uncharted skins.