Fortnite Unvaulted: Where To Get The Snowball Launcher And How It Works

Now that Fortnite Winterfest 2022 is underway, you can obviously enjoy some holiday shenanigans in the popular battle royale. If you want to keep things as violent as ever, though, you'll want to get your hands on the unvaulted Snowball Launcher, which will be around for a limited time to help you celebrate the holidays with some explosive fun. We'll tell you where you can get your hands on this fun weapon and how it works below.

Where to get the Snowball Launcher and how it works

The Snowball Launcher can be found on the ground, in chests, and from the small presents that you can find spawned across the map, which you can then throw on the ground to spawn a giant present full of loot. It holds six snowballs at a time and uses comes in Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary variants, with each offering a minor damage boost over the previous level.

This weapon functions like your typical grenade launcher except for the fact that the grenades are, well, snowballs. This makes it an excellent choice for wreaking some havoc--especially from above--by lobbing the snowballs at opponents trying to hide behind cover. Note, however, that the snowballs don't really bounce around or take long to detonate, meaning you'll want to make sure you're aiming them pretty much exactly where you'd like for them to land. Thankfully, landing just a few shots on an enemy should be enough to drop them, so once you learn how to aim it properly, you'll be knocking folks quite easily, you grinch.

