Fortnite Unvaulted Weapons: Where To Find The Primal Flame Bow And Dragon's Breath Shotgun

This week's Fire with Fire Week in Fortnite is turning up the heat with a focus on fire-based items. From September 7 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET until September 13 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET, you can get your hands on plenty of ways to set fire to the competition, including an increased spawn rate for Firefly Jars and two unvaulted weapons--the Primal Flame Bow and Dragon's Breath Shotgun. Keep reading to find out where to find these returning death dealers this week.

Where to find the Primal Flame Bow and how it works

You can find the Primal Flame Bow on the ground or from chests. It comes in Epic (68 DPS) and Legendary (72 DPS) types and uses arrows as ammo, which you can find on the ground and from chests as well. Aiming the bow lets you see the arrow's trajectory, making it exceptionally accurate in the right hands. You can charge up your shot to launch a fast-moving flame arrow that will set fire to flammable structures like wooden walls and trees, which should prove useful for getting folks out of houses or outdoor cover like trees and bushes.

Where to find the Dragon's Breath Shotgun and how it works

You can find the Dragon's Breath Shotgun on the ground or from chests. It comes in Epic (158 DPS) and Legendary (165 DPS) varieties and uses normal shotgun shells. Its magazine can hold 4 shells at a time and reloads at just over 4 seconds for both. It's a single-shot weapon, so lining up shots is pivotal to your success with it, and considering that its hip-fire spread is pretty wide, it's not a bad idea to aim down the sights for massive damage--especially with headshots. As with the Primal Flame Bow, this shotgun can ignite anything flammable, so it's fun to use to flush folks out of a house and then greet them outside with a blast to the face.