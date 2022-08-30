Fortnite Unvaulted Weapons: Where To Find Shield Bubbles, Shadow Bombs, And More

The Shadow of Phantasm Week is underway in Fortnite, and while there are some new quests to knock out, the most notable part of the week is a variety of unvaulted items. These additions join the recently-added Dragon Ball Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud items to ensure there is plenty of chaos to go around on the island for the next seven days. Let's take a look at every item that has been unvaulted for this event and how you can get your hands on each of them.

New unvaulted weapons in Fortnite

Four items have been unvaulted this week, including Shield Bubbles, Shadow Bombs, Suppressed Assault Rifles, and Suppressed SMGs. Here's where you can find them all.

Shield Bubble

The Shield Bubble can be found on the ground, in chests, and from supply drops. This item can be thrown like a grenade to create a dome shield that blocks incoming and outgoing fire for a while. However, take note that it does not block a Kamehameha blast, so prepare accordingly.

The Shield Bubble helps significantly with making defensive plays.

Shadow Bomb

The Shadow Bomb can be found on the ground, in chests, and from supply drops. This item can be thrown beneath you to briefly shroud you in a dark cloud. During the duration of this effect, you gain faster speed and the ability to double jump and vault off of walls.

Suppressed Assault Rifle

The Suppressed Assault Rifle can be found on the ground and in chests. As the name suggests, this weapon has a silencer and will therefore not be audible to players who aren't close by. It uses medium bullets and does decent damage, but its recoil gets worse the longer you fire it, so you'll want to burst fire it at long ranges.

Suppressed SMG

The Suppressed SMG can be found on the ground and in chests. As with the above weapon, this silenced gun won't be audible to players who aren't close to your location. It uses light bullets and has fairly controllable recoil, but because its fire rate is a bit lower than the Stinger SMG, it's really only useful for surprise attacks up close.