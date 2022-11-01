Fortnite Unvaulted: Lightsabers, Junk Rifts, And More

Skywalker Week is underway in Fortnite until November 8, bringing some of the Star Wars franchise's most popular characters to the Item Shop alongside a handful of brand-new quests and more. Among the additions to this week of celebrating a galaxy far, far away are a collection of unvaulted weapons and items that you'll want to check out. Read on for all of the unvaulted stuff you can snag during Skywalker Week.

Lightsabers return--and debut

Darth Vader's iconic red lightsaber is back in the loot pool--but you'll need to take him down to get it. If you manage to defeat him and claim the lightsaber, you'll be able to throw the weapon like a boomerang, melee enemies, and block incoming fire. It's an excellent defensive tool, and the damage it dishes out at close range is exceptional.

In addition to the iconic villainous red lightsaber, Luke Skywalker's blue and green lightsabers are each making their debut in Fortnite this week. You can find either inside Imperial Chests, regular chests, and as floor loot.

A Force to be reckoned with.

Junk Rift

The Junk Rift has returned and can be on the ground and in both regular and Imperial chests. Use them to drop pieces of junk down on your enemies for big damage or to destroy large structures where folks may be hiding. And as an added bonus during Skywalker Week, they have a chance to drop Luke Skywalker's X-34 Landspeeder--as junk, though. You can't ride it.

E-11 Blaster Rifle

Stormtroopers have returned to the island, and you can once again give them some bars in exchange for their E-11 Blaster Rifles. You can also find these on the ground and in chests, though, so you won't have any trouble keeping one on you if you're looking to use some classic Star Wars weaponry.

Pulse Rifle

The Pulse Rifle rounds out the unvaulted items for this week, and you can find it on the ground or in chests. This assault rifle fires faster but deals less damage when fired from the hip, while aiming it normally increases its damage but lowers its firing rate. This makes it a weapon with some strategy involved, so wield it accordingly.

For more on Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, find out what you need to know about Holo-Chests and the new Cobra DMR.