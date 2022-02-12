Fortnite Uncharted Skins Include Video Game And Movie Versions Of Nathan Drake And Chloe Frazer

Nearly as soon as Epic began teasing an upcoming Uncharted collaboration by sending select content creators treasure maps, the community solved the riddle and revealed the Fortnite Uncharted skins we had been hearing about. If you were wondering whether the skins would be based on the Naughty Dog games or the new movie coming to theaters next week, your best guess is right no matter what. The cosmetics include alternate styles for Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer that capture both their game and movie likenesses.

The Uncharted collaboration launches on February 17 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET, while a new in-game item, Drake's Map, will come to the game the following morning. Drake's Map acts like the Chapter 1 treasure maps some players might remember, leading players on a hunt for buried "treasure," which in Fortnite means excellent loot for your inventory.

Because the game and movie likenesses for the heroes are different styles, not totally different skins, that means anyone who buys either version of either hero will instantly get access to both of them. There will likely also be a bundle that includes both heroes plus all Uncharted cosmetics. Here's all you can expect in the Item Shop in a few days:

Nathan Drake skin

Chloe Frazer skin

Chloe’s Pack back bling

Second-Hand Saber pickaxe

Parashurama Axe pickaxe

Sully's "New" Seaplane glider

Update Journal emote

Fortnite players solved the puzzle surrounding this reveal so quickly that Epic didn't even have the trailer available publicly yet when players got past the password-protected barrier on the website. To be fair, "sicparvismagna" is maybe the most obvious password you could try if you've played the Uncharted games.

The Uncharted movie launches on February 18, just a few hours after its stars arrive as Fortnite characters. If you'd rather stick to games, the Legacy of Thieves Collection, which these skins are based on, recently launched on PS5 and PC.