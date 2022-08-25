Where To Find The Glow, Groovy Grove, And Fungi Farm Locations In Fortnite

If you've just booted up Fortnite for the first time this week, you may notice there is a fresh set of challenges for you to complete. If you want to maximize your XP gain, you'll want to knock all of them out, including a somewhat vaguely explained one that asks you to land at Groovy Grove or Fungi Farm and travel to The Glow in a single match. If you're left wondering exactly how to wrap up this challenge, we've got you covered below, including an easily marked map location for The Glow, as well as both starting points.

Where is The Glow in Fortnite

This Week 12 challenge requests that you first land at one of two landmarks, but they're not named locations on the map, so you'd be forgiven for not knowing where these are. This can be either Groovy Grove [1] or Fungi Farm [2], but just be sure you land there, as simply walking to the location after landing elsewhere won't trigger completion of the first part of the quest.

Land at 1 or 2, then make your way to 3.

Landing at Groovy Grove technically puts you closer, but the rotation isn't quite as straightforward, whereas Fungi Farm may be a little further away, but you'll have quicker and easier access to roads. Regardless of where you land, though, prepare to jog your way over there or grab the nearest car and take a drive unless you're lucky enough to stumble upon a rift to make things easy. You could also climb to the top of the Reality Tree and jump off a bouncy mushroom to redeploy with your parachute and cover a lot of ground quickly.

Once you've landed at Groovy Grove or Fungi Farm, you'll now have to make your way to Loot Lake to find The Glow [3], which is just west of Coney Crossroads. When you arrive, examine the southeastern segment of the lake to find the Fortnite Zero Point. Swim out toward it a bit and you'll complete the quest and earn your XP.