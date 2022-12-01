Fortnite Teases Chapter 3 Finale Event With New Trailer

Epic Games has shared a teaser trailer for the Fortnite Chapter 3 finale, Fracture. At 18 seconds, the short video features quick snippets of the upcoming event, showing the Fortnite island erupting into chaos.

Fracture is set to begin on Saturday, December 3 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET and is expected to last around 12-15 minutes like previous in-game events. Following the finale for Chapter 3, players can expect Chapter 4 to begin soon after on Sunday, December 4.

Epic Games has already confirmed that the "otherworldly" finale will allow players to enjoy it solo or group up into squads of up to four so they can experience the live event together. As a reward, players who log in between December 2 and the event will receive a free emote, Toasty Roast, that allows them to roast marshmallows.

The developer has warned that players should make sure their Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass is completed ahead of the event before they lose the chance to get their hands on their rewards forever.

With Chapter 4 days away, Epic has only provided some minor details on the plot. However, players can expect the map to be changed once again to fit the overall theme of the launch. Dataminers have discovered a reference to a new "launch option" called Asteria--which follows Chapter 3's island named Artemis.