Fortnite Teaser Points To Alien DLC, Listen Here

It appears the battle royale game Fortnite is adding new content based on the Alien franchise. The latest "Reality Log" broadcast points to a "warrant officer" coming to Fortnite.

Ellen Ripley, played by Sigourney Weaver in the Alien films, is a warrant officer. The audio transmission jokes about everything going exactly to plan on a space ship in 1986, which is the year that Aliens came out. The narrator of the audio log keeps burping and complaining about heartburn, which is surely a reference to an alien that will burst forth from his chest at any moment.

:: Incoming Transmission - Reality Log 426 ::

Target Description: Warrant Officer pic.twitter.com/P2aUBgDNdj — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 24, 2021

These Reality Log broadcasts historically signal an official announcement shortly, so keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest on whatever this teaser is pointing to.

Alien would be just the latest mega-franchise to come to Fortnite in a crossover event. Just recently, Ryu and Chun-Li from Street Fighter was added to the game, while Kratos from God of War and Master Chief from Halo were previously made available, just looking at video games alone.

