Fortnite Survey Names The Last Of Us, Dragon Ball Z, Dozens More Potential Collaborations

Modern Fortnite is largely defined by its huge collaborations. In the past few years, we've seen the game draw in heroes and villains from Marvel, DC, and Star Wars, some of the world's biggest streamers, musicians, athletes, and much more. The contents of a new Fortnite survey conducted by Epic Games suggests there may be a lot more yet to come.

First shared online by reliable leaker ShiinaBR, the survey asked for respondents' opinions on a wide range of people and properties, ranging from real-life celebrities to beloved fictional characters and IP. The survey curiously name-drops some cosmetics that have already appeared in the game, such as Lara Croft, Daredevil, and the Epic-owned Rocket League, but there are many more that have never appeared in the game and would surely excite different fandoms.

Yesterday, Epic sent me a survey in my emails asking for my opinion on many characters/people/franchises.

I'll just post some of the most interesting ones here! 👀

Remember that Guggimon (Season 7 BP) was also in one of these surveys before he came into the game! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4il4WJJMiL — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 25, 2021

Some of them we've heard before thanks to Epic versus Apple documents, such as Naruto, while others, like Breaking Bad, have never been mentioned until now. It's likely that at least some of these properties will appear in Fortnite down the line, though that timetable is unforeseeable given the continuing massive popularity of the game.

While Epic may use this data to talk other parties into collaborating, it's probably just as likely that some of the people and property rights-holders are eager for Epic to pick up the phone when they call. Take a look at the list and let us know who or what you'd like to see come to Fortnite down the line. Personally, I'd love crossovers with Peaky Blinders, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Last of Us.

Speaking of post-apocalyptic fiction, it seems one crossover we've seen before may be expanded on soon. Another reliable leaker, Hypex, recently revealed the creation of a new glider based on The Walking Dead, which is said to be part of a forthcoming second wave of the collaboration with AMC while its zombie drama kicks off its extended final season this August.

There's *supposed* to be another Walking Dead collab for the new season releasing next month.. A glider is already in the works and it looks like it will have torches/fire on it, and its also probably why they didn't bring other iconic characters in the first collab. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 25, 2021

Last year, we saw lonesome trapper Daryl Dixon and katana-wielding Michonne come to Fortnite, but the ensemble-led show has been going on for over a decade and offers a deep well of characters to pull from. If we had to guess, we'd put our money on a Negan skin at the very least. Rick, Carol, Maggie, and more all seem like good bets too, but none more so than the charismatic villain-turned-prison reform project, Negan.

If The Walking Dead collaboration is to happen, we should know soon, as it's meant to unfold alongside the show's Season 11 premiere on August 22. As for the longer list of crossovers, it's safe to assume some of them will come to Fortnite sometime in the future, and on a long enough timescale, perhaps even closer to most of them will.

