Fortnite Studio Epic Teams Up With Lego To Make An "Immersive" New Digital Metaverse Experience

Epic Games and The Lego Group have announced a new "long-term" deal to help "shape the future of the metaverse" and specifically make it safe and fun for children and families.

Details are thin at the moment, but Epic and The Lego Group said they will work together to build an "immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience for kids of all ages to enjoy together."

The description goes on: "The family-friendly digital experience will give kids access to tools that will empower them to become confident creators and deliver amazing play opportunities in a safe and positive space."

Epic's most popular game, Fortnite, was not mentioned in the company's press release, so it appears whatever Epic and The Lego Group are building together is separate from the battle royale title.

"Kids enjoy playing in digital and physical worlds and move seamlessly between the two. We believe there is huge potential for them to develop life-long skills such as creativity, collaboration, and communication through digital experiences," The Lego Group CEO Niels B Christiansen said. "But we have a responsibility to make them safe, inspiring and beneficial for all. Just as we've protected children's rights to safe physical play for generations, we are committed to doing the same for digital play. We look forward to working with Epic Games to shape this exciting and playful future."

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said, "The Lego Group has captivated the imagination of children and adults through creative play for nearly a century, and we are excited to come together to build a space in the metaverse that’s fun, entertaining, and made for kids and families."

Epic, which has been ramping up in various capacities to build a metaverse for years now, said in its press release that Epic and Lego will work together to make sure the next generation of the internet--i.e., the metaverse--will be "designed from the outset with the wellbeing of kids in mind."

