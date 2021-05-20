Fortnite Street Shadows Challenge Pack Is Free, Including New Cosmetics

A busy week in Fortnite just got busier. Epic is giving away free cosmetics for players to unlock in-game as part of the Street Shadows Challenge Pack. The pack includes a new character skin--Ruby Shadows--plus matching accessories like a Pickaxe, Glider, and Back Bling.

To claim the free pack, players can log into Fortnite on PC between now and June 17 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, then look under the Limited-Time banner to find the Street Shadows pack completely free for all players. The character skin at the heart of it is a repaint of Ruby, who has swapped out her all-red outfit for an all-black one. Her accessories match, like the Blackout Bag Back Bling, Shadow Slicer Pickaxe, and Sky Shadow Glider.

The Street Shadows set must be claimed on PC, but can then be used on all platforms. It's simply free for everyone, tied into a much larger Epic Games Store sale that's ongoing, including an also totally free NBA 2K21. While players can unlock access to Ruby Shadows and her complete set, they will also need to complete the accompanying free challenges to obtain each item. Here are the Street Shadows challenges and what they unlock:

Play with friends (5) - Blackout Bag Back Bling

Outlast opponents (500) - Sky Shadow Glider

Deal Damage to opponents (1,000) - Shadow Slicer Pickaxe

Complete Ruby Shadows Quests (3) - Ruby Shadows Outfit

Once claimed, players have no time limit they must adhere to in order to unlock the full cosmetic set, and they can track progress in the Quests menu. For those with V-Bucks to burn, they can also check out the brand-new Catwoman Zero cosmetics, or wait until tomorrow when the NBA, including jerseys for all 30 teams, hits the Item Shop. Meanwhile, if it's challenges players want, they can check out the complete list of Week 10 challenges.