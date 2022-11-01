Fortnite Star Wars Skins: Luke Skywalker, Princess, Leia, And Han Solo Now Available

It's never a bad time to celebrate Star Wars, and Fortnite is making that clear with a new event dedicated to a galaxy far, far away. Skywalker Week has kicked off and will run until November 8, bringing with it a selection of original trilogy skins, some new quests, and the ability to wield a variety of lightsabers.

While Fortnite has certainly had its fair share of Star Wars content over the years, this marks the first time we've seen skins for arguably the franchise's most beloved characters--Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo. Each of these new outfits also has some optional cosmetic items that can be purchased separately.

Luke Skywalker comes with his Training Remote back bling, while the Slugthrower Rifle pickaxe and X-34 Landspeeder glider will be available separately.

Leia Organa comes with the R2-D2 back bling, with an Electrostaff pickaxe as an additional purchase.

Han Solo comes with a miniature Millennium Falcon as a back bling, and a separate purchase can net you his Vibro-staff pickaxe.

Obi-Wan Kenobi? More like, Oh I want, can I buy?

During the event, you're also able to round up Luke's blue and green lightsabers on the ground and in both Imperial and regular chests across the island, and Darth Vader's lightsaber can once again be earned by defeating him in battle. You can even find Stormtroopers scattered around the island again, and they'll sell you E-11 Blaster Rifles for some gold bars. Lastly, if you manage to find one of the unvaulted Junk Rifts laying about, using them may result in Luke's X-34 Landspeeder falling from the sky to dish some hefty damage to foes this week, too.

Fortnite's Skywalker Week runs from November 1 to November 8, so use the Force while you can.