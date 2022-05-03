Fortnite Star Wars Quests: Stormtrooper Checkpoint, Lightsabers, And More

We've got a… long time (wink) to finish these quests.

Not only are lightsabers back in the Fortnite item pool, but they're coming back alongside a group of Star Wars-themed quests for Loopers to get some incredible amounts of XP (30,000 XP each!) as well as an Empire banner to use on your profile. Since it's been a while since the last time anything like this was available, Star Wars fans who play Fortnite should hop on these quests while they're available, as they'll disappear after May 17.

Fortnite / Star Wars May The Fourth Quests

  • Land at a Stormtrooper Checkpoint, then place top 25 (1) - 30,000 XP

  • Complete a bounty from a Stormtrooper (1) - 30,000 XP

  • Block ten hits using a lightsaber (10) - 30,000 XP

  • Damage opponents within 30 meters using the E-11 Blaster Rifle (1,000) - 30,000 XP

  • Drive a vehicle from Chonker's Speedway or Logjam Lumberyard to a Stormtrooper Checkpoint (1) - 30,000 XP

  • Survive storm phases while carrying a lightsaber (5) - 30,000 XP

You can collect a bounty and buy an E-11 Blaster Rifle using gold bars from Stormtroopers at any of the three Stormtrooper Checkpoints. You can also find the E-11 on the ground and in chests, but this is a great way to knock out several quests at once, especially if you're able to land at a checkpoint at the start of the game. Surviving five storm phases should be simple, especially with the lightsaber's ability to block incoming shots (which, don't forget, is another quest as well), but don't stress too much--your progress will save between games, so if you don't make it in a single match, just find another lightsaber and try sticking it out as long as possible. As far as the vehicle challenge goes, we would recommend hitting Chonker's Speedway, getting in one of the off-road Whiplashes available at the track, and driving to the checkpoint southeast of The Joneses for a quick, easy ride (and 30,000 XP).

Now Playing: Fortnite X Star Wars Lightsabers Trailer

If you're having a hard time finding or using the lightsabers, take a look at our guide on what to do here, or make sure you're caught up on your weekly and Resistance quests to make sure you're leveling up as much as possible before the season ends.

