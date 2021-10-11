Fortnite Squid Game Maps Arrive Thanks To Creative Players

Fortnite and Squid Game are two of the biggest properties in the world right now, so it was only a matter of time until players started making Fortnite Squid Game maps. After a few weeks in the limelight, Squid Game is well-represented within Fortnite, with multiple Fortnite Squid Game Creative codes to choose from if you want to recreate the uncomfortable series. Below you'll find several Squid Game Creative codes for Fortnite so you can recreate the whole show if that's the sort of twisted fun you're seeking this Halloween season.

Red Light, Green Light - Creative Code: 6796-5852-0804

The first game the contestants in Squid Game have to ensure is Red Light, Green Light, the classic playground game with much more dangerous consequences for those who run a red light. It comes from d7studios and you can add it to your favorites by clicking the heart icon in the top right of its start menu.

Squid Game By Overpowered2019 - Creative Code: 0652-7985-6622

This map began as simply Tug of War, another Squid Game mini-game, but creator Overpowered2019 is working on expanding it to include more of the suite of deadly mini-games from the series. While the Tug of War game is a basic team-based QTE, more modes should arrive soon. You can jump in now and watch it grow over time.

The Glass Bridge - Creative Code: 2865-1481-0812

Like Fall Guys with the threat of execution, The Glass Bridge represents another of Squid Game's famous game modes. and it too has been brought to life in Fortnite this time by chinonoob-gaming. Players must cross an ever-collapsing bridge where one wrong move means elimination.

The Laboratory - Creative Code: 9684-5332-0845

This one from user lundleyt is another collection of mini-games from Squid Game. Because the show is so popular, we can expect even more of these collections to pop up over time. This one is good for up to 16 players though you only need as few as four, making it a fun choice for small groups too.

Sypher's Squid Game

Perhaps destined to be the most popular of all Fortnite Squid Game maps, Sypher's Squid Game is hosted by the popular YouTuber Sypher, who has already played some rounds of the fatal game show with his community of fans and viewers.

You can add these maps to your favorites, or build your own, in the Discover tab within the Battle Royale or Creative modes. If you're out of the loop on Squid Game, there's also a ton of new Fortnitemares 2021 Creative content for you to browse, like trick-or-treating games, zombie survival maps, and more.