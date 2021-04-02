Fortnite Spring Breakout Cup Starts Today With A Chance To Earn Webster Early

Fortnite Spring Breakout has arrived, and in addition to new Bouncy Eggs for players to forage and new themed Shop items, players also have the opportunity to compete in today's Spring Breakout Cup, a free tournament played in Duos which will reward the best finishers with free early access to a new character, Webster. Here's everything you need to know about the Spring Breakout Cup.

When Is The Spring Breakout Cup?

Fortnite's Spring Breakout Cup kicks off today, April 2, with two separate start times, and players can choose which one to join. The first run of the tournament will begin at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET and runs for three hours. In that time, players can compete in up to 10 matches to be among their server's best finishers, determined by cumulative points scored. As soon as it ends, the second and final iteration of the Spring Breakout Cup will take place at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET where the same rules will apply.

Entry into the Spring Breakout Cup is entirely free, and players can join the fray by heading to the Competitive tab in-game.

How To Unlock Webster Early In The Spring Breakout Cup

Webster is the latest soon-to-be paid character that can be earned for free by competing in a Fortnite Competitive mode. Players who participate in the Spring Breakout Cup today and finish among the top scorers at the conclusion of their 10 matches will earn Webster and his Mecha-Feathers Back Bling totally free. He'll then arrive in the Shop in the days to come. The price and release date for Webster have not yet been revealed but past characters have arrived within a few days of such tournaments.

Players who have completed the first tier of this week's Legendary Quest to forage Bouncy Eggs will also earn his related Tactical Quaxes Harvesting Tool, completing his cosmetic set.

Spring Breakout Scoring System

Like other tournaments Epic has hosted in Fortnite, players' placement in the leaderboards is based on a cumulative score at the end of the Cup's three-hour runtime. Players earn points across up to 10 matches in Battle Royale, with more points being earned the higher you finish. In the Spring Breakout Cup, every game will be played in Duos with scoring as follows:

Victory Royale: 42 Points

Second: 36 Points

Third: 32 Points

Fourth: 30 Points

Fifth: 29 Points

Sixth: 28 Points

Seventh: 27 Points

Eighth: 26 Points

Ninth: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: nine Points

30th-34th: six Points

35th-39th: three Points

40th-44th: two Points

45th-50th: one Point

Eliminations: one Point each

At the end of your 10 matches, your point total will earn you Webster if you finish within particular spots on the Cup Leaderboards. It varies by region, so find yours below to see how far you'll need to climb.

NA East: First-575th

NA West: First-250th

Europe: First-1,125th

Oceania: First-75th

Brazil: First-250th

Asia: First-125th

Middle East: First-100th

If you'll be competing in the Fortnite Spring Breakout Cup today, good luck! For more on Fortnite Season 6, don't miss this week's challenge guides on how to catch fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold, as well as a guide on how to defeat Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart.