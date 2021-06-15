Fortnite Spray Cans: Where To Collect Spray Cans In Dirty Docks And Pleasant Park
Eight spray cans are available on the Fortnite map, but you'll only need two.
You'll need to find spray cans this week in Fortnite as part of the Fortnite Week 2 challenges. Spray cans are an item that will only appear on the map so long as your related Epic Quest is active, and though there are eight to be found across Pleasant Park and Dirty Docks, you'll ultimately only need to know two Fortnite spray can locations to complete the challenge and earn 30,000 XP. Here's where to collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park.
Fortnite Spray Cans In Pleasant Park
The convenient thing about this challenge is that there are eight spray cans available on the map, but you'll finish it off much sooner after just two spray cans are collected. Not only that, but the cans are evenly split across Pleasant Park and Dirty Docks, with four in each location, so you actually won't even need to venture to the second locale once you've found two at the spot of your choosing.
Because every match is different and the best drops are often based on where the Battle Bus is heading, we'll still show you all eight spots anyway, beginning in Pleasant Park.
- in the garage of the northeastern house
- outside the garage on the southwest house with the basement bulkhead doors.
- near the washing machine in the three-story house just south of the one mentioned above
- in the biggest house along the western road of Pleasant Park
Fortnite Spray Cans In Dirty Docks
If instead, you drop into Dirty Docks, there await four more spray cans for you to find and quickly finish one of many Week 2 challenges. Here's where to look in Dirty Docks.
- in the west-of-center warehouse near some orange shelves
- in the centermost warehouse, once more near some orange shelves
- in the large, eastside warehouse near yellow shelves
- in the southern warehouse and under the bottom-floor stairs
Remember, don't overdo it. You only need any two of these spray cans, so it's likely you won't even have to leave whichever place you visit first--unless an IO guard or another player spoils your XP-chasing. While you're on such a quest, be sure to check out the full range of Week 2 challenges, which also include guides for things like how to enter a UFO and where to find IO tech weapons so you can do damage with them this week. There's also a new collection of Alien Artifacts to aid you in further customizing Kymera from the Season 7 Battle Pass.
