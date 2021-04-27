Fortnite Spire Quest: Gather Intel And Defeat Raz

The latest, and apparently final, Spire Quest of Fortnite Season 6 is here and tasks players with taking on Raz once and for all. This is mercifully a shorter Spire Quest than those before it, but its final boss battle still poses a challenge. For that reason, we recommend taking on Raz in a group. Here's everything else you need to know about the final Fortnite Spire Quest.

Gather Intel On Raz

Speak to any three NPCs among Tarana, Rebirth Raven, Lara Croft, Cluck, and Cobb.

You'll first want to speak to three specific characters from a list of five NPCs. This includes Tarana, Lara Croft, Rebirth Raven, Cluck, and Cobb. Tarana is at Boney Burbs, Lara Croft is inside Stealthy Stronghold, Rebirth Raven is in a house on the west beach of Sweaty Sands, Cluck is north of Primal Pond, and Cobb hangs out inside Risky Reels. You can pick any three to speak to, just be sure to choose the "Spire" dialog option with each of them and run through all their related lines.

Complete Uncommon Or Rarer Quests

You can tackle Neymar quests and the Spire Quest simultaneously by completing the soccer players' Uncommon quests.

Next, you'll need to complete five uncommon (green) or rarer quests. This one should be nice and easy if you've yet to take on the new Neymar Jr. challenges which also launched in today's update. Each of the Neymar challenges is Epic-level, or purple, so choose any five to complete. Note that the soccer player NPCs located at Holly Hedges, Pleasant Park, and Dirty Docks all give out Uncommon quests themselves, which you'll need to complete to finish the Neymar challenges, so you could tackle Neymar quests and the Spire Quest simultaneously by completing their Uncommon quests.

Once you've completed any five Uncommon or rarer quests, you'll be given your final mission: take on Raz.

Defeat Raz And Collect The Spire Artifact

The Raz Glyph Master skin is finally obtainable as of patch 16.30.

Raz is patrolling The Spire at the center of the map, and he's also the toughest NPC yet thanks in large part to his tractor beam-like offensive weapon. Stock up on Shield Potions and weapons, and like we said, it's best to not try this part solo.

Keep your distance and take him out with longer-range weapons like rifles or bows. If you stay away, his beam power will be useless against you. This isn't a fight you want to have at close range. Once you finally do defeat Raz, make sure to grab the Artifact he drops to totally complete the Spire Quest for this week, and apparently for the entire season. At long last, you will have unlocked the Raz Glyph Master Style for your Locker.

This Spire Quest comes as part of the latest Fortnite patch. Here's what else is new in the Fortnite version 16.30 patch notes.