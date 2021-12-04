Fortnite Spider-Man Skin Revealed As Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass Trailer Leaks

The Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 battle pass trailer has leaked, and in the process, has revealed new characters, a new island, and more, including the long-awaited Spider-Man skin. The trailer, presented in Polish, was mistakenly shared publicly on an official Fortnite channel and has teased some of what players can expect in the new chapter. Consider this your spoiler warning.

The addition of Spider-Man was always assumed to be only a matter of time given the close relationship between Epic and Marvel, and recently leakers said the webslinger would show up as early as this next season. As it turns out, they were right. Not only is Spidey a part of the Chapter 3, Season 1 battle pass, but part of his canonical New York is coming to the island in the form of The Daily Bugle.

Once again, here is the trailer.https://t.co/Lxho0Q7prr

Image to hide embed as usual pic.twitter.com/g901LRhM8B — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 4, 2021

Alongside the character reveals, you can also see hints of the game's new features, such as weather effects, distinct biomes across a seemingly massive new map, a sliding mechanic, and rebuilt physics which allows trees to actually fall over rather than just disappear when chopped down. For a full translation of the trailer's Polish narration, refer to the work of pequleaks.

"The island you've known, has flipped!

Welcome to Chapter 3, where you'll find brand new places to discover and previously unknown ways of experiencing Fortnite. Start to earn Battle Pass XP beyond Battle Royale. Play and level up as you like, to unlock the battle pass outfits, including Spider-Man!

New features are also waiting to be discovered. Move around the map faster and avoid enemies with the new sliding mechanics. And even set up camps where you and your squad will heal yourself and store items between matches. In addition, new weapons and items have been added to Fortnite to help you win the Victory Royale and the prestigious Victory Crown. Keep winning and keep it.

Besides these features, the island is completely new. Explore the Sanctuary, the hidden house of The Seven and the Spider-Man Neighborhood - The Daily Bugle, as well as other locations. Remember, due to the new weather conditions, anything can happen. Also check out the Season 1 Chapter 3 Battle Pass, where you'll find Spider-Man, The Foundation, and other visitors.

What are you waiting for? Jump into chapter 3 and explore a brand new island. It's unknown what you'll find there."

It's a big leak, but it's likely just the tip of the iceberg for Fortnite Chapter 3. Join us all weekend as we cover the Chapter 2 finale and the eventual Chapter 3 debut--whenever that is.