Fortnite Soundwave Series Will Host Emerging Artists In Creative Mode

Epic has revealed the Soundwave Series, a new in-game concert series featuring up-and-coming musical artists, each of whom will perform within community-made Creative maps. The series makes its debut this weekend on October 1 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET with headliner Mohamed Hamaki taking the stage.

Each artist's audiovisual experience will be unique, much like the Marshmello, Travis Scott, and Ariana Grande concerts before them. The difference this time is that Epic is choosing to put a spotlight on artists who are still breaking out rather than featuring some of the world's most popular musicians.

Hamaki's show will air on repeat within its playlist for 48 hours following the first showing and will include the debut of his new song "Leilt Elomr." Players who tune in will earn a new spray commemorating the event for free, while an emote featuring Hamaki's new song will be available in the shop this weekend.

Attending Soundwave Series events will earn you free cosmetics.

The next several performers have already been announced as well. Following the performance by Egypt's Hamaki, players can later catch shows starring Australian singer-songwriter Tones And I, Brazilian rapper Emicida, Japanese pop artist and music producer Gen Hoshino, and French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura.

The Soundwave Series looks to represent Epic's next big step in its years-long effort to solidify Fortnite as something much grander than a battle royale game. In addition to in-game concerts, Epic has hosted a Star Wars sneak peek, sociopolitical conversations, and has built in the long-term (maybe permanent) Impostors mode, which intends to rival Among Us as a popular social deduction game for its massive community.

Also new this week in Fortnite is the big 18.10 patch which brings several critical fixes to the previously slow XP system in Fortnite Season 8.