Fortnite Soundwave Series Will Feature Aya Nakamura In October

French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura is set to perform the final show in Fortnite's Soundwave Series beginning October 6 at 12 PM ET. The performance will play back-to-back for 72 hours, ending on October 9 at 12 PM ET.

Atlas Creative has designed the island for Nakamura's show, which will feature a music video and digital version of Aya by Mado XR. Completing the experience in full will net you the in-game rewards Aya's Island Loading Screen and Soundwave Series - Aya Nakamura Spray, while the Copines Emote--based on her hit single by the same name--will be purchasable in the item shop starting October 5 at 8 PM ET.

“The collaboration is an opportunity to perform my biggest show ever to fans old and new and from all around the world," Nakamura said. "I can’t wait to share my music with you all and be the first French artist to feature in Fortnite!”

Nakamura has risen as one of the most popular Francophone artists over the past half-decade, with her debut album NAKAMURA becoming the first French-language album to ever surpass a billion views on Spotify. Two years later, her award-winning album AYA became the third most listened-to album in the entire world, and the singer has amassed over 6 billion streams and views in the time since, propelling her into being the most well-known and followed French female artist.

If you'd like to join in the fun when Nakamura's island becomes available next month, you'll be able to access it via the Soundwave Series: Aya Nakamura tab or by using island code 3500-0540-0065.

The Soundwave Series features in-game music videos with artists from around the world, with interactive experiences crafted especially for their performances and plenty of opportunities for players to gain XP. Previous artists have included Emicida, Mohamed Hamaki, Tones and I, and Gen Hoshino, while Nakamura will close out the series when she debuts her experience next month.