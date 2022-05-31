Fortnite Soundwave Series Brings J-Pop Star Gen Hoshino To The Island

Great news for fans of Fortnite's Soundwave Series: Japanese singer/songwriter Gen Hoshino will be bringing his unique blend of indie pop, soul, and electronic music to the game starting June 9 at 5 AM PT / 8 AM ET for 72 hours. The in-game concert will come just days after the presumed start date of Chapter 3, Season 3.

If you've attended a Soundwave Series show before, you know that every performance has a unique and interactive experience made by Fortnite Creative teams around the world, and the creative team at 3D Lab have crafted the latest special stage and filled it with everything needed to set the vibe, from neon lights to cherry blossoms.

Along with the concert itself, there will also be an emote based on the viral "Koi Dance" from the song's music video coming alongside the experience so you can make Obi-Wan Kenobi or Master Chief match your energy at home.

The team at 3D Lab brings us this incredible stage for Gen Hoshino's in-game live show.

To attend the in-game experience, Loopers can enter through the Soundwave Series: Gen Hoshino Discover tile or enter Island Code 6831-7094-7130 in Creative to hop in. The show will repeat non-stop for the full 72 hours, so you'll have plenty of time to absorb some fun music and grab some XP and the Soundwave Series - Gen Hoshino spray once it's over.

If you'd rather experience the concert through the picture-in-picture feature, you're in luck; the show will be broadcast through picture-in-picture once per day while the event is live, with the times as follows:

Thursday, June 9 at 5 AM PT / 8 AM ET

Friday, June 10 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET

Saturday, June 11 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET